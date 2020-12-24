Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Pampa Energía from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energía from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pampa Energía presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.55.

NYSE PAM opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.37.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.17. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pampa Energía by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated electricity company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Electricity Distribution, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

