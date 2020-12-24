National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NSA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $35.34 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

