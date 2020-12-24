Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 113.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAY opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STAY shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.15.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

