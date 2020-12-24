Morgan Stanley Sells 188,089 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 188,089 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of OGE Energy worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in OGE Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at $897,343.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $421,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OGE opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.