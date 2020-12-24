Truist Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 288 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.50, for a total value of $2,448,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,782 shares of company stock worth $72,541,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.45.

SAM opened at $1,024.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,092.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $950.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $825.99.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

