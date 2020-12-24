Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 32.7% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 366,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 90,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

DMF stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $9.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

