Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,250,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,901 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,422,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 554.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 276,085 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 554,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 112,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $69.31 on Thursday. Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average of $62.14.

