Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFA. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 294,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $61.73 on Thursday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $61.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

