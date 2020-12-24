Truist Financial Corp Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Materion were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $63.68 on Thursday. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $64.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Materion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

