Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Autohome worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Autohome by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Autohome by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,976,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Autohome in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,058,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,514,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,901,000 after buying an additional 427,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATHM. Mizuho upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.54.

ATHM stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $107.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.33.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $6.44. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.77 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

