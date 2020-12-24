Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,053 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 182,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. BidaskClub lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

