Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,415 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $6,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,090.6% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 157,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after buying an additional 157,912 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $3,770,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the third quarter worth $4,198,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,486,000 after buying an additional 56,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.09 on Thursday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Alan Cole acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $208,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942 in the last three months.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

