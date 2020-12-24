Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 466,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

NYSE:WBT opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

