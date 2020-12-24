Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.08.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.1606 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,452,000 after buying an additional 12,911,358 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $859,444,000 after buying an additional 20,527,736 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,537,000 after buying an additional 697,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after buying an additional 3,241,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after buying an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

