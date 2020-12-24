Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TS. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CSFB began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Shares of TS stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tenaris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 3,590.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 460,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 448,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 704.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

