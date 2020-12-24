Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XEC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

NYSE XEC opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.73%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 114.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 55,076 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 23.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 19.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.