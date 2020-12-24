PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) vs. Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Head to Head Analysis

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Calithera Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -138.67% -67.92% -25.49% Calithera Biosciences N/A -66.64% -56.60%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PTC Therapeutics and Calithera Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 1 6 7 0 2.43 Calithera Biosciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $61.09, indicating a potential downside of 6.79%. Calithera Biosciences has a consensus price target of $8.13, indicating a potential upside of 53.59%. Given Calithera Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calithera Biosciences is more favorable than PTC Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.0% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Calithera Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and Calithera Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $306.98 million 14.57 -$251.58 million ($3.45) -19.00 Calithera Biosciences $22.25 million 16.78 -$89.86 million ($1.90) -2.78

Calithera Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calithera Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Calithera Biosciences beats PTC Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients. It is developing Translarna, which is in Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of nonsense mutation aniridia and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 and RO7034067 for the treatment of patients with spinal muscular atrophy, as well as PTC596 and PTC299, a small molecule dihydrooratate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor that inhibits de novo pyrimidine nucleotide synthesis, which is in Phase 1 clinical development stage to treat cancer patients. The company is also developing gene therapy product candidate that include PTC-AADC for the treatment of Aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase deficiency. It has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA; and Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. to commercialize Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases in Latin America and the Caribbean. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors. The company also offers INCB001158, an oral inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology. The company is also developing CB-280, an oral arginase inhibitor for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and CB-708, an orally administered small molecule inhibitor of CD73. It has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize Symbioscience's portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare. The company also has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate nivolumab in combination with CB-839. In addition, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of INCB001158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

