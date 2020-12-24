thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) versus TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Head to Head Analysis

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) and TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TUI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TUI has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for thyssenkrupp and TUI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 0 1 1 0 2.50 TUI 6 1 1 0 1.38

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and TUI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp -5.74% -135.51% -5.03% TUI -11.05% -35.63% -6.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares thyssenkrupp and TUI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $46.69 billion 0.13 -$343.03 million N/A N/A TUI $21.36 billion 0.16 $469.64 million $0.40 7.17

TUI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than thyssenkrupp.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry. Its Industrial Components segment manufactures and sells forged components and system solutions for the resource, construction, and mobility sectors; and slewing rings, antifriction bearings, and seamless rolled rings for the wind energy and construction machinery sectors. The company's Plant Technology segment builds plants for the chemical, cement, and mining industries. Its Marine Systems segment provides systems in the submarine and surface ship building, as well as in the field of maritime electronics and security technology. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Its Steel Europe segment provides flat carbon steel products, intelligent material solutions, and finished parts. thyssenkrupp AG was founded in 1811 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 6 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 16 cruise liners, as well as approximately 380 hotels. The company was formerly known as Preussag AG and changed its name to TUI AG in June 2002. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

