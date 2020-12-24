Contrasting Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) & Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) and Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Pan American Silver’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.26 $4.50 million $0.01 1,562.00 Pan American Silver $1.35 billion 5.10 $110.74 million $0.78 42.03

Pan American Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sibanye Stillwater. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pan American Silver pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan American Silver has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Pan American Silver is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sibanye Stillwater and Pan American Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pan American Silver 0 3 5 0 2.63

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.04%. Pan American Silver has a consensus target price of $32.46, indicating a potential downside of 0.98%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Pan American Silver.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Stillwater and Pan American Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A Pan American Silver 2.31% 8.00% 5.71%

Summary

Pan American Silver beats Sibanye Stillwater on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines. Pan American Silver Corp. was founded in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

