HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBT. ValuEngine raised HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $15.23 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $418.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

