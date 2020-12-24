HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Receives $16.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HBT Financial during the second quarter worth $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $15.23 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HBT Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

