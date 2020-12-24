Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,951 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 357,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 525.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of APOG opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $862.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

