Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Helios Technologies worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 668,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,574,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $52.21 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.