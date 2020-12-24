Mark Evan Jones Sells 27,226 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 27,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $3,499,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,782,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 13,100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $1,624,793.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Mark Evan Jones sold 21,211 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $2,260,244.16.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,203 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $984,385.44.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $125.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.81. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

