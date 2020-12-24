10,608 Shares in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of NV5 Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NV5 Global by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NV5 Global stock opened at $78.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 16,819 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,186,748.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 158,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

