Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) CAO Sells $3,795,208.20 in Stock

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $153.24 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $160.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.92.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.