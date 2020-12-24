UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aegion were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aegion by 204.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aegion by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Aegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. Aegion Co. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $582.23 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Aegion had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $275.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aegion Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

