UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 30,402 Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,402 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 48.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on PQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

PQG stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.87. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.46 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

