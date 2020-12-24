UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,227 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PetMed Express worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PetMed Express by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,932 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at about $780,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 11.6% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 104.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 179,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

In other PetMed Express news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $33.76 on Thursday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $684.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PETS shares. ValuEngine downgraded PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded PetMed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.