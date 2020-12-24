UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.6% in the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Sidoti upped their target price on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

