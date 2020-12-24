UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter worth $44,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at $186,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $51.03.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

