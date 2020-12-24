Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,119.25.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $989.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,004.65 and its 200 day moving average is $998.29. Markel has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Markel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 207,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Markel by 2.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Markel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,749,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Markel by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

