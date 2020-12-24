ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ICICI Bank from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

IBN stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ICICI Bank will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,036,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 163,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 66,519 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 747,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 355,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 203,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

