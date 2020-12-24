Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 80,364 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

MUR stock opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Truist started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383 over the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.