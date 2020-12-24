QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QCOM has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.15.

Shares of QCOM opened at $146.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $161.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,442,926 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

