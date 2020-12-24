MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. MannKind has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $774.56 million, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. Analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 34,602 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $99,999.78. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 398,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,959.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MannKind by 412.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

