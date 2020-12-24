Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $31,000 Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 99.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,326 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,102.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

Shares of ILF opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

