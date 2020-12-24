AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,242 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

APPF stock opened at $182.42 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $186.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.25.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $4,495,345.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,958,632 over the last three months. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

