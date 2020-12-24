Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.41% of RadNet worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RadNet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,592,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 444.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 320,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $952.17 million, a P/E ratio of -68.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,067 shares in the company, valued at $9,040,419.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,625.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

