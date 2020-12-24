JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.11% of Investar worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 442.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 96.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 34.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISTR stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Investar Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.36%.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Investar Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

