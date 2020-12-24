Financial Survey: Thunderbird Resorts (OTCMKTS:THRSF) & Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Thunderbird Resorts (OTCMKTS:THRSF) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Thunderbird Resorts and Retail Value, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunderbird Resorts 0 0 0 0 N/A Retail Value 0 1 1 0 2.50

Retail Value has a consensus target price of $27.80, indicating a potential upside of 95.46%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Thunderbird Resorts.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thunderbird Resorts and Retail Value’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunderbird Resorts $15.20 million N/A -$1.95 million N/A N/A Retail Value $239.10 million 1.18 $46.75 million $2.46 5.78

Retail Value has higher revenue and earnings than Thunderbird Resorts.

Profitability

This table compares Thunderbird Resorts and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunderbird Resorts N/A N/A N/A Retail Value 8.77% 2.53% 1.17%

Volatility & Risk

Thunderbird Resorts has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Retail Value beats Thunderbird Resorts on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Thunderbird Resorts Company Profile

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Nicaragua and Peru. It provides table and slot games, as well as sport books. The company also owns and manages a hotel. It operates a slot parlor, 5 casinos, 654 slots, and 154 table positions. The company was formerly known as International Thunderbird Gaming Corporation and changed its name to Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. in July 2005. Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Panama, the Republic of Panama.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol ÂRVIÂ on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

