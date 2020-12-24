Analyzing Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) & EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX)

Sierra Metals (NYSE:SMTS) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sierra Metals and EMX Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Metals currently has a consensus target price of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 45.50%. Given Sierra Metals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sierra Metals is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Metals and EMX Royalty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Metals $229.04 million 2.21 $4.43 million $0.12 25.92 EMX Royalty $3.83 million 63.47 -$10.41 million N/A N/A

Sierra Metals has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Metals and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Metals 2.03% 9.01% 4.70% EMX Royalty -68.51% -3.89% -3.70%

Risk & Volatility

Sierra Metals has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of Sierra Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sierra Metals beats EMX Royalty on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc. focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru. It also holds 100% interest in the Bolivar and Cusi Mines in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Dia Bras Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Metals Inc. in December 2012. Sierra Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. It also holds royalty and exploration properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

