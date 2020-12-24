NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $160.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NKE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.60.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $141.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NIKE has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $222.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average is $116.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.58, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $3,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,364.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 710,670 shares of company stock valued at $93,093,321. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

