JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,714,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,780,000 after buying an additional 153,796 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 48,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,791,000 after buying an additional 362,652 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.