JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 46,341 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Federal Signal worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Federal Signal by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Federal Signal by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.98.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

