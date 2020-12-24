JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,744 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $73,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $733.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.