Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCKT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

