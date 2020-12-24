Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.84

Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) (LON:JSG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.84 and traded as high as $135.80. Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) shares last traded at $130.00, with a volume of 138,796 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £582.50 million and a PE ratio of 185.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.84.

In other Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) news, insider Peter Egan purchased 22,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £19,899 ($25,998.17).

Johnson Service Group PLC (JSG.L) Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Apparelmaster and Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

