Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) (LON:BILN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $301.19

Shares of Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) (LON:BILN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $301.19 and traded as low as $297.00. Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) shares last traded at $297.00, with a volume of 333 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 299.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.19. The firm has a market cap of £39.39 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38.

Get Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) alerts:

Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) (LON:BILN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington Holdings Plc (BILN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.