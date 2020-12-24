Colonial Coal International Corp. (CAD.V) (CVE:CAD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CAD.V) (CVE:CAD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.90. Colonial Coal International Corp. (CAD.V) shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 89,553 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 35.53, a current ratio of 35.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.36 million and a P/E ratio of -62.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67.

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CAD.V) Company Profile (CVE:CAD)

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, which is a coking coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and Gordon Creek metallurgical coal project comprising eight licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

